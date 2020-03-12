The Buena Vista High School Trident Theatre Company brings to life a musical menagerie of fairy tales and life lessons in the enchanting “Into the Woods” at The Loft in the Orpheum Theater.
Seeking to begin a family of their own, a baker and his wife find themselves on a quest to undo a witch’s curse. During their quest, they encounter the colorful characters from “Jack and the Beanstalk,” “Cinderella,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and other familiar tales, each with a desire of his or her own to fulfill. And to accomplish their goals, each character must travel through the woods.
“It’s a really exciting show,” says director Tanner Oharah. “It’s a ‘be careful what you wish for’ warning. It’s a really intense musical of excitement and passion and disappointment and all of those things that happen in real life, embodied really cleverly in the music and the plot of the show.”
Knowing they would still be without a performance facility of their own, Oharah has had to be very considerate about their shows this year.
“I picked ‘Too Much Light…’ and ‘Into the Woods’ because I had touring concepts for them that worked, so that we could take them to different venues or different schools if we needed to. But for both shows, The Loft agreed to host us, so we’ve had a venue. It’s been really great this year, but initially the first decision was the availability of where we could perform,” he says.
Including actors and technicians, 33 people total are working on the production, though this number may go up by opening night with extra inclusions like ushers and ticket sellers.
Senior and stage manager Mya Baldwin has been very pleased with being able to do a big musical in The Loft, as well as having their own space in the new drama classroom to rehearse.
“We don’t have to be in the gym or abide by their schedule. We can abide by our own. The Loft is a challenge at times because we have to work around their schedule, and they’re kind enough to let us perform in there. It’s fun. It’s going to be a challenge, but a good one,” Baldwin says.
Fellow senior Faythe Baxter, working as assistant director and technician, is very familiar with this particular musical and loves the songs and choreography.
She has felt positive about the production’s progress and excited for the performance.
“It’s a month earlier than normal. That makes everything a lot faster. We have to learn a lot more in a shorter time. It’s a bit stressful, but I think we’re doing well so far,” Baxter says.
Sophomore Marlea Blonairz has been very impressed with everyone’s strides in the music, especially after the first time she heard a recording of their singing. She’s also enjoyed watching her peers during musical numbers such as “Agony” and seeing what new things they bring to the scenes.
“I think this show can be done very badly, and we’re not. I don’t feel like we’re doing it badly, which is really, really exciting. It can be boring if it’s not done right. I’ve loved every second of rehearsals, and I love this group of people,” Blonairz says.
Blonairz plays Jack’s cow, Milky White. Initially, she wasn’t thrilled about the role, but then she realized its potential. “It’s kind of a silent role so I can work on more visual acting than vocal acting. I’m on stage, I think, more than in any other show I’ve ever done,” she says.
“Everybody’s been working really hard and we have Jim Reed again on the sets. The actors are working really well. We have Brad Fritsch and Beth Volpe and Christina Tanner assistant directing. That’s really nice to have that help with the actors. We have the live orchestra pit again. All the pieces are moving forward,” Oharah says.
Shows take place Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 14 at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5 per student and $10 per adult in advance; at the door, they are $7 per student and $12 per adult. VIP tickets are $20.
Advance tickets are sold online at bvhsco.booktix.com/ for a limited time. After March 12, tickets will no longer be available online but can still be purchased at the door.
