The Buena Vista board of trustees voted Tuesday night to cancel the April 7 municipal election.
Trustee Lawanna Best withdrew from the race of four candidates vying for three seats on the board.
The remaining three candidates, Norm Nyberg, Amy Eckstein and Devin Rowe, will be seated on the board at the first trustee meeting in April.
Nyberg was running for re-election to the board, while Rowe will return to the board after a brief hiatus.
Rowe served on the board from 2016, when he won the race to replace the seat vacated by Eric Gibb, to 2018, when he did not file for re-election.
Eckstein is the co-owner of Deerhammer Distillery.
Best was elected to the board in 2016.
Nyberg was elected to the board for a 2-year term in 2018.
