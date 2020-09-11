Buena Vista code enforcement officer Grant Bryans said he has been seeing town code violations related to yard signs and flags.
“The main issue I want to raise awareness of is limit of two each per property, not dwelling,” Bryans said.
“A person can have two yard signs and or two flags on their property by town code.
“As well as, we need to ensure that they are on the property and not in the town-owned right-of-way,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.