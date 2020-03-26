Coleman Smith, the founder of Coletrain Music Academy in Buena Vista and founding member of BV favorite Rapidgrass, just completed a two-week tour of India with the Bluegrass Journeymen.
The group of musicians was formed to build bridges between cultures through music as part of a partnership between the U.S. and Indian governments.
India, the second most populous country on earth, went into lockdown this week to combat the spread of COVID-19.
“As we were leaving, the flight attendant said we were one of the last planes allowed to leave that day,” Smith said this week, about halfway through his self-imposed quarantine.
“In India, I feel as though the testing and regulations were way stricter than they are here. Upon entrance and exit of all hotels, your temperature was checked. There were several commuter flights that we had to take, and there was lengthy paperwork that was filled out upon arrival, once you landed you had to fill out paperwork, what seat you were on, all this stuff. As you were registering in your hotels you had to fill out all your flight information.
“So they were tracking everybody that was flying in India over the 2 weeks, plus they were regulating temperature and things on a level that we’re not even seeing yet in the U.S.,” Smith said. “Even with all of the coronavirus scare, our travels throughout India felt very secure, and I was actually a little bit worried by the time I got back to the U.S., because all of those strict temperature checks vanished.”
Smith arrived in India Feb. 29 and returned on March 12. During the trip, the Journeymen, a band of 8 bluegrass musicians primarily from Colorado, including Smith on fiddle and Billy Cardine, Smith’s bandmate in Rapidgrass, traveled from the northern Bengal region of India to the southern tip at Chennai.
“We gave everything from workshops with musicians at some of the top music schools in India, including the A.R. Rahman School of Music. We also collaborated with a bunch of Indian musicians as well.”
This was not the Bluegrass Journeymen’s first tour of India with the “Building Bridges Through Bluegrass” project, but it was the first to receive support from the government of India as well as the U.S.
That partnership led the Journeymen to perform in a number of high-profile engagements during their tour, including performances with Rahman, best known in the United States as the composer of the score for Danny Boyle’s 2008 film “Slumdog Millionaire.”
He’s also known for the “Beatles Ashram,” where the Fab Four meditated and wrote many of the songs on the White Album in the late 1960s.
The Journeymen band was the first band to perform at the Ashram since, you know, The Beatles.
The tour also saw collaborations with spoken word and rap artists as well as Carnatic classical musician Mandolin U. Rajesh, Smith said.
As Rajesh’s adopted name might suggest, he is a mandolinist, a common instrument in both Indian and bluegrass traditions.
“We did a lot of everything,” Smith said. “It was a pretty large ensemble, but a great representation of American bluegrass.”
For Smith, much of the joy of the trip came from seeing the process of music education in India from both ends. At the beginning, playing for students in music school, and at the end, performing with some of India’s most celebrated artists.
“We got to sit in and work with some younger students, all the way to high school level, and then also by getting to perform with some of the greatest living Indian musicians we get to see the finished product,” Smith said.
The trip has inspired Smith to incorporate Indian styles into his lifelong study of music.
“We see all over the world that folk traditions find a way of either sharing different melodies or chord progressions or traditions of learning music that we can find very easy ways to communicate on a music level. That way we can share not only the bluegrass, but take in some of the Bengali folk and take in some of the indigenous styles of Indian music,” Smith said.
With Smith’s music teaching business venturing further into the realm of online education during his self-quarantine, Coletrain is preparing to launch e-courses with some of the schools the Journeymen worked with for “a yearlong interface so we can keep the education and bonds growing,” he said.
“We should have the first batch rolled out by the end of April, and we’ll be doing reciprocal education. I’ll be bringing these lessons to the students over there so that when we return to the same schools we can continue the education and collaboration at even more professional levels,” he said.
Smith said he started a dialog with musicians in India during the trip that may one day culminate in those musicians traveling through Buena Vista during their own tours of the United States, he said.
