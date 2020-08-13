TOGETHER CHAFFEE, a collaborative effort to update the county’s comprehensive Plan, has released a revised draft comprehensive plan.
Since December, the Chaffee County Planning Commission and Cushing Terrell, the consultant, have been meeting with county boards, nonprofits, and community groups to refine the first draft that came out in December 2019.
The revised comprehensive plan is being released in two parts. Part 1 includes the community values statements and guiding principles as well as vision statements, goals, and strategies for six thematic areas. The county is soliciting feedback on the Part 1 draft via an online survey and through email submissions.
“To create this draft, we listened to what the community was already working on and what their hopes are for the future. We held seven different focus groups in January alone, met weekly with county boards and agencies to integrate plans, and met with representatives of each municipality and community in Chaffee County to align future growth plans”, state Anderson Horne, chair of the Planning Commission. “Now what we need is to hear from you, our neighbors here in Chaffee County. Did we get it right? Is this the right direction for our county?”
Demographic change can create tension in a community over what values to prioritize. The Together Chaffee Comprehensive Plan puts the community’s values and principles at the front of the plan as a reminder of what matters the most to residents. The comprehensive plan’s themes have been updated since last December to include a vision for each theme with revised goals and strategies. The vision statements articulate the community’s intent is for the future while the goals, strategies, and actions are how County government and local partners will work towards that vision.
“We have a diverse community with a lot of ideas and opinions about what we should be doing and how to shape the landscape. What this plan is attempting to do is find areas of alignment and agreement about where we want to go in the future,” said Keith Baker, County Commissioner. “Lacking a strategic plan, the Comp Plan is the next best thing for establishing countywide priorities and fostering collaboration. The plan revision process confirmed there is a tremendous amount good planning happening in our community which we can coordinate better.”
Part 2 of the plan, the Future Land Use Plan and Map, will be released in mid-August. The future land use plan physically represents how the County will achieve the vision and goals within the landscape. After Part 2 is released, Cushing Terrell will be presenting the results of the community input on Part 1 and an overview of the future land use plan. The County will be sharing more information soon regarding community engagement on Part 2.
The draft plan Part 1 can be viewed on the Together Chaffee website at https://together.chaffeecounty.org/draft-comprehensive-plan
Take the survey at: https://together.chaffeecounty.org/draft-comprehensive-plan/survey_tools/draft-plan-survey.
Submit written feedback via email to Jon Roorda, the Planning Manager at jroorda@chaffeecounty.org or Christie Barton, County Planner at cbarton@chaffeecounty.org
To learn more about TOGETHER CHAFFEE, visit the website together.chaffeecounty.org and follow the project on Facebook to learn of more informal opportunities for engagement www.facebook.com/togetherchaffeecounty.
