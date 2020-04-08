As the COVID-19 quarantine continues, residents of Buena Vista continue to hold on to hope and community values – and encourage them.
On April 3, a sign was set on display in the corner of McPhelemy Park facing the highway, reminding everyone “We are all in this together.”
The town addressed the sign in an announcement, stating, “Buena Vista is happy to display a positive and uplifting message during this historic period of time as we navigate this pandemic.
“The sign reading, ‘We are all in this together,’ is a generous contribution by longtime resident Warren Schoedel and can be seen on the corner of U.S. Highway 24 and Main Street, next to the train depot in McPhelemy Park. Thank you for the great reminder of the need to support both our local and extended community,” the release concludes.
For Schoedel, the idea for the sign just came to him, and he began to work on the project off and on for a week.
“I’ve seen so many different commercials about the virus, and towards the end, ‘We’ll all get through this together.’ I thought it was something that would be inspiring when times are so difficult,” he says.
Schoedel had been a homebuilder since 1978, and he got a lesson in welding from local blacksmith Alf Rudd. Schoedel had also made the wooly mammoth in front of the Buena Vista Heritage Museum on East Main Street, and the moose in front of Jan’s Restaurant on U.S. 24.
The sign is made from rebar and an old tire chain Schoedel got from Habitat from Humanity ReStore.
“I took the tire chain apart … and then I welded the chain to the framework of the letters. On the heart, I actually welded the same chain on both sides to give it more definition,” he says.
In deciding where best to place the sign, the corner of McPhelemy Park by the intersection of Main Street and U.S. 24 was chosen as the most visible spot for people driving through town, explains parks supervisor Ryan Harper.
“We hope it reminds everyone that the best way through this tough time is to be kind and supportive to one another,” says town administrator Phillip Puckett.
