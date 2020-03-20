Visit a virtual church
Get outside
Hike, bike, fish, explore. Walk your dog or someone else’s.
GET YOUR TAXES DONE FOR FREE
VITA Tax Preparation is available. Call 719-293-1857 for more information.
Explore BV online LIBRARY
Online library collections available 24 hours per day. See listing at left.
Arkansas Valley Christian Mission
On Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11:00 a.m.-1 p.m. you may pick up a bag of groceries on the front deck. No lunches served.
Watch “Wasted: The Story of Food Waste” at home
Available without leaving your home at
Netflix: https://g.co/kgs/eqsRp2
YouTube: https://youtu.be/kLXgXmnKVzE
Starz: https://youtu.be/703x_tSN4P4
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Wasted-Story-Waste-Anthony-Bourdain/dp/B075RNMZ1Y/ref=nodl_
Take out, eat out at home
Page 3.
Make art
Crafts, paint, knit, crochet, use your imagination.
Twelve Famous Museums Virtual Tours travelandleisure.com/attractions/museums-galleries/museums-with-virtual-tours
“Out School” at-home learning resources
Fun online options for first-eighth grades can be found at coolmomtech.com/2020/03/8-fantastic-educational-resources-for-online-learning/. Includes online links to Khan Academy, BrainPOP, Masterclass and Coding with Kids.
Shop locally – online
Did you know that many local shops have online catalogs? And some are offering phone-in service. Some are listed at left.
