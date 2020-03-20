Visit a virtual church

Get outside

Hike, bike, fish, explore. Walk your dog or someone else’s.

GET YOUR TAXES DONE FOR FREE

VITA Tax Preparation is available. Call 719-293-1857 for more information.

Explore BV online LIBRARY

Online library collections available 24 hours per day. See listing at left.

Arkansas Valley Christian Mission

On Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11:00 a.m.-1 p.m. you may pick up a bag of groceries on the front deck. No lunches served.

Watch “Wasted: The Story of Food Waste” at home

Available without leaving your home at

Netflix: https://g.co/kgs/eqsRp2

YouTube: https://youtu.be/kLXgXmnKVzE

Starz: https://youtu.be/703x_tSN4P4

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Wasted-Story-Waste-Anthony-Bourdain/dp/B075RNMZ1Y/ref=nodl_

Take out, eat out at home

Page 3.

Make art

Crafts, paint, knit, crochet, use your imagination.

Twelve Famous Museums Virtual Tours travelandleisure.com/attractions/museums-galleries/museums-with-virtual-tours

“Out School” at-home learning resources

Fun online options for first-eighth grades can be found at coolmomtech.com/2020/03/8-fantastic-educational-resources-for-online-learning/. Includes online links to Khan Academy, BrainPOP, Masterclass and Coding with Kids.

Shop locally – online

Did you know that many local shops have online catalogs? And some are offering phone-in service. Some are listed at left.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.