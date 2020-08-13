Maybe it’s just me, but it seems like every other car and truck coming to Buena Vista this summer has three or four mountain bikes with it.
I have a feeling the cars without bikes on them have hiking and trail running shoes, maybe even cowboy boots, in the trunk.
It’s more than just a feeling, the increase of trail users in and around Buena Vista is real.
Our friends at the Bureau of Land Management, Colorado Parks & Wildlife and National Park Service are reporting huge increases in trail usage this year.
Some of that increase can be attributed to people looking to have some summer fun while social distancing, but much of it will be the new normal on our local trails.
Runners and hikers, horseback riders and bikers are increasingly falling in love with the trails in and around Buena Vista.
What’s not to love?
East of the Arkansas River you have a myriad of trails that snake their way through pinions, drainages and unique rock formations. These trails with their fun bouldering opportunities and technical terrain are accessible just about year round.
Then to the west we have lush forest and high alpine views – not to mention the highest concentration of fourteeners in the Rockies.
With trails this tempting, we should expect a continued increase in usage.
So how does a local deal with that kind of popularity? How should you and I, who love the trails for their peace and solitude, grapple with this rising number of trail users?
You can respond in one of two ways; you can say, “These are my trails” or you can say, “These are my trails.”
Wait - those are the same! Yes, but the way we say them, our tone and even our posture as we say them, makes all the difference.
We can encounter the increase with our arms crossed and a wrinkled forehead and think or even say, “These are my trails.”
We can be upset by the loss solitude and peace. You can be frustrated by having to squeeze right or left to let others pass. You can frown and wish for the good ol’ days when you had the trail to yourself. You can say and think, “These are my trails, I wish everyone would just go away.”
That’s one way to go, but it is an unhappy way. And it’s only going to get worse, because your scowl and even your unkind thoughts will not outweigh the attractiveness of our trails. People will keep on coming. Can I suggest a better way?
Unfold your arms, matter of fact, open your arms and say with a smile (don’t worry people can see a good smile even if it’s covered by a mask) “These are my trails.”
The same way you would welcome a guest in your home, “This is my home.” When you love your home, you are proud it. When guests come, what is one of the first things you do? You give a quick tour and point out your favorite parts of your home.
This could be our posture with our attractive world class trail system, the posture of a proud host.
The welcoming version of “these are my trails” is the posture to embrace, let me show you why. The folded arms of these are my trails sees litter and just gets mad.
It’s another bullet point in their mental manifesto of why tourists are so maddening.
The welcoming host sees litter and takes the mindset of a proud owner, picking up the litter, keeping his or her trail something to be admired.
The owner of the wrinkled forehead sees three out-of-towners blocking a trail intersection looking at a map and thinks “Get a clue and get out of my way” as you stomp by.
However the trail runner with the open arms says, “These are my trails, I know them well, do you guys need any help? I love showing off my amazing trails.”
Honestly this is much easier to write than it is to actually live out, but it really is possible. Here are a couple tips on embracing the proud host mindset on your trails:
1 Start with the right mindset. This will not be like the hike you took last November, it’s mid summer there is going to be lots of people on the trail. You are not going to beat your record time on your favorite trail segment. Get it in your mind, you are going to step out of the way for other people. You are going to stop and talk to other people and its going to be okay.
2 The classic Golden Rule. If you were hiking, running, biking or horseback riding in another town, on a trail that someone felt some real ownership of, how would you like to be treated. Then (this is the hard part) treat people that way.
3 If you have to go fast, if you have to have real solitude, go early in the morning or during an afternoon rainstorm. People on vacation don’t want to wake up early or get wet. So, go when they are cozy in bed or looking for a dry place to hang out.
4 Support organizations like Buena Vista Singletrack Coalition. Being part of organizations like BVSC gives your proud host mentality a shot in the arm.
When you give a weekend to help build a new trail or when you donate money to BVSC so they can continue to maintain trails and educate trail users, these trails become My Trails in a tangible way.
Find out more about Buena Vista Singletrack Coalition at BVSingletrack.com
Piefer is executive director of the Buena Vista Singletrack Coalition.
