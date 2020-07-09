Evelyn Gottschall Baker has received the Highly Commended award for her kiln-formed glass sculpture Balance from The Glass Prize competition.
The Glass Prize is run by Warm Glass UK each year to inspire creativity in kilnformed glass and to encourage glass artists throughout the world to share their work and express their passion.
Recently, Baker’s focus has been on how humans impact nature around us. “Are we acting as caretakers for the benefit of all beings, or are our actions destroying habitat to the detriment of all?”
The piece “Balance” explores the relationship between humans to coyotes.
We tend to think of coyotes living in the vast open areas of the western United States, but as the population of the United States increases and cities expand into the rural areas, coyotes have adapted so completely they are found living in urban areas even in the eastern U.S.
Is this really balance? Is this coexistence sustainable?
The fragility of glass and the precarious position of the coyote skull balanced on a human hand symbolizes the fragile relationship we humans have on other earthly inhabitants, Baker wrote.
This piece is made using two kiln-formed techniques, Lost Wax Casting and Patè de Verre (paste of glass). It is currently displayed at the Buena Vista Library, along with several other of her recent works.
Baker’s studio is in her home in Buena Vista. She teaches her techniques in workshops in various studios throughout the U.S., Canada and Scotland.
