So after a totally weird Friday the 13th staffing the impending-apocalypse-maybe-happening-right-now? online news desk, I had an epiphany.
The end of the Douglas Adams classic “Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy” is wrong. And yet, it’s right at the same time. The computer answer, of course, is wrong; what you might expect of creations that can only binary-think in terms of numbers.
The true meaning of the answer to the “Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything” is hidden in the dolphins’ parting thought in the book, “So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish.”
The secret is the fish – sardines for the sake of this argument – they were fed for doing tricks. The answer, however, lies at the molecular level.
Sardines, high in protien and fat, are one of creation’s highest sources of easily digestible and soluble calcium because of the small bones. They also contain a nearly perfect balance for our digestive process to convert the calcium into calcium ions.
Sardines are one of the best available sources of vitamin B12 are rich in selenium, phosphorus, omega-3 fatty acids, protein and vitamin D and contain significant amounts of calcium, vitamin B3, vitamin B2, copper and choline. It’s that intricate combintion that, along with a proper balance of stomache acid, generates calcium into its ionic state.
That digestive balance powers calcium ions as they encircle the outer cell wall in channels, keeping it slick so virus attacks essentially slide off and are carried away.
If only I could get past the thought I’m eating bait. But that’s why there’s dairy and plant life and other good sources.
So the answer in “Hitchhiker’s Guide” is, in fact, Ca2+.
Thought that might be good to know in these perilous times. Whether it’s the common cold or coronavirus, our immunity protection begins at the molecular level.
A well-balanced diet rich in fresh rather than processed foods should provide the average body with enough calcium to fuel the system. However, our modern diet often leaves us lacking.
Supplements can help, but be sure to look for ones that draw from plants and animals and have a digestible source of acid. Cheaper supplements augment their mixture with limestone or powdered shellfish, neither of which we humans have learned to digest.
For me, this ending is directed at Darrell Taylor and Larry Dablemont, outdoors writers I worked with and learned from in Missouri.
Here in the Colorado Rockies, former Times staffer Bob Good taught me how to catch trout – albeit usually pun-generating small ones – but ha ha, Bob, turns out they’re the fish with the small, easily digestable bones.
Now if I can just find my recipe for Fish Or Cut Bait Chowder.
Good luck, and thanks for all the fish!
