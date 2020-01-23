The Ice Bowl disc golf tournament returns to Buena Vista Feb. 2, to raise funds and non-perishable food to fight hunger.
The 18-hole competition kicks off at 10 a.m. at the Amy Lynch Memorial Disc Golf Course in the River Park.
The entry fee of $20, $10 and 10 non-perishable items or 20 non-perishable items will go to fill the pantry of the Arkansas Valley Christian Mission.
The Ice Bowl first came to BV in 2016, said Logan Myers, the organizer of this year’s event.
Then, 30 participants gathered 144 pounds of food.
“We are looking to blow that amount out of the water this year,” he said. “The goal is 250 pounds of food and at least $200.”
The Ice Bowl began in the college town of Columbia, Mo., in 1987 out of a yearning for winter to be over and disc golf season to commence.
It’s since grown into a nationwide event, with disc golf organizations across the country holding tournaments raising donations to food banks.
Myers said that Colorado has been the top-contributing state in the Ice Bowl for the past 2 years. This year’s Ice Bowl in BV will be the first the Buena Vista Disc Golf Club has put on since being approved as a 501c3 nonprofit.
“I wanted to get some more events going where we could contribute back to the community,” Myers said.
That, and the snow-or-shine tournament adds another way to have more fun in the winter.
Whether you’ll be tossing a disc or not, Myers said the group will happily accept any donations made at the event.
In addition to the tournament, separate competitions will be held, doling out prizes for things like closest-to-pin and putting.
