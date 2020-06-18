A crew of four students installed metal doors they built to the privacy stall in the Buena Vista River Park last week.
After the changing structure was destroyed by vandalism earlier this year, then rebuilt by Currents Construction, Buena Vista Recreation director Earl Richmond was looking for a way to close off the entrances to the two stalls for changing in and out of river gear.
“The doors are amazing, they’re a great addition to our structure,” Richmond said. “We’ve always struggled with the doors being secure and safe and durable, and this team, John Burt and his team have taken it to the next level.”
Tomken Jeeps donated the powder-coating on the metal parts of the doors.
Burt is the head welder at Arkansas Valley Welding and Fabrication, as well as a shop teacher at Buena Vista High School. His team of former and current Buena Vista High School students is looking for further experience in metalwork with paid internships at their shop teacher’s shop.
“(Burt is) a really good teacher, knows a lot about welding, and that was something I was interested in. It just kind of went from there,” said Karson Diesslin, a junior at BVHS.
“I’ve been trying to take as many welding opportunities, as many fabrication opportunities as possible. Hopefully that will take me somewhere,” he said.
Diesslin has been working part-time with Ark Valley Welding for about 4 weeks.
The experience has been valuable for “being able to apply what we’ve learned, things like this where we’re able to do things for our community and help out instead of just building a bench or a table,” said senior Luke Reavis. “It’s been pretty easy and fun to build.”
The most difficult part, Diesslin and Reavis agreed, was fitting the wood into the metal frame.
Also in the group was Anna Gabriel, a graduate of BVHS, former student of Burt and current student at Colorado School of Mines seeking a degree in mechanical engineering.
Becky Encizo, the CEO of Ark Valley Welding, said that Gabriel is useful to the company because she is certified to use the AutoCAD software used to make 3D renderings for clients. Because that work can be done remotely, Gabriel works full-time at the company even when she returns to Golden.
Rounding out the foursome was Alex Irwin, who is visiting a relative from Georgia and picking up some work experience to put towards a trade school degree in welding.
“Our commitment to the community was to try and involve kids. Our company is kind of a platform for connecting in that way,” Encizo said. “John’s a teacher and I’m a social worker, so we can’t just do this ourselves, because where would the fun be in that?”
Encizo said, “Anna works for us full-time, the boys work for us part-time and they all come on weekdays, so it’s always this happy chaos around the shop.
“Then they show up and whatever we’ve got to do that day, that’s what they’re out doing that day. You know what, somedays we dig postholes because we’re installing a fence, and other days it gets very technical and they’re learning different kinds of welding and how to use all the tools of the shop,” she said.
