A stolen Volkswagen Jetta led several police agencies on a high-speed chase through five counties Thursday night before crashing on Wilkerson Pass, the Colorado State Patrol reported in a press release.
Multiple charges are pending for the suspect, a 17-year-old male. A 17-year-old female passenger was also in the car but surrendered partway through the chase. No law enforcement officers were injured pursuing the Jetta reported stolen from Los Angeles, California.
The chase began at approximately 7:24 p.m., May 14 near Gypsum in Eagle County when a CSP trooper clocked the eastbound Jetta at 125 mph. The vehicle failed to stop for the trooper, the release states.
Another trooper spotted the vehicle 27 miles east of the original call at approximately 7:32 p.m. The vehicle was driving around 140 mph and weaving on I-70, CSP stated. Troopers deployed tire deflation devices, but the Jetta was able to avoid them.
Vail police attempted to stop the vehicle going 120 mph on I-70 at roughly 7:42 p.m., but they also disengaged contact.
At approximately 7:49 p.m., the Jetta was reported to be at a rest stop near Vail and several troopers were able to get the vehicle to stop and ordered two juvenile occupants to exit the vehicle near milepost 163. Both parties got out of the vehicle, which then began moving backwards.
The male juvenile jumped back into the vehicle and drove forward into a CSP car and then drove off at high speed. The female passenger remained at the location of the stop and provided information to police.
"Troopers stopped pursuit due to the driver's complete disregard for other motorists," the release states.
The Jetta continued into Summit County and exited I-70 on Colo. 91 and then took U.S. 24 into Lake County.
Near Leadville, Lake County Sheriff's deputies and Leadville PD officers attempted a stop, but the vehicle continued driving in a reckless manner.
Chaffee County Sheriff's deputies and BVPD officers also tried to get the vehicle to stop. The driver traveled through Buena Vista at 100 mph and at 9 p.m., a 911 call came in from a driver on Trout Creek Pass saying a vehicle with its lights off passed him on the right shoulder at a high rate of speed. It was clocked at 136 mph near Hartsel.
At approximately 9 p.m., Park County deputies saw the vehicle going 138 mph. They attempted to catch up and make contact but were still several miles behind the Jetta. A Colorado Parks & Wildlife officer saw the vehicle driving recklessly and reported sparks flying from the wheel.
A short time later, a Park County Sheriff's deputy saw the Jetta crashed on Wilkerson Pass at roughly 9:08 p.m. A passing vehicle had stopped to assist and reported the driver exited the vehicle and ran north up the mountainside into the trees.
Officer from Park County Sheriff's Office, Colorado parks & Wildlife, Colorado State patrol, Buena Vista Police Department K-9 and Lake George Fire and Ambulance conducted an extensive search for the driver while reverse 911 calls were placed to nearby residents.
The driver was found and taken into custody at approximately 5:30, a.m. Friday, taken to a hospital and later booked into Pueblo Youth Corrections on multiple charges.
