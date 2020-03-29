Colorado State Patrol, Otero County Sheriff’s Office and other area law enforcement agents are investigating reports of a man stopping drivers and asking for documentation about their authority to drive to their place of employment and asking why they are violating the statewide stay-at-home order.
Several drivers have reported the white man driving a dark, possibly black, Dodge Charger. The vehicle has no police markings.
Currently no law enforcement agencies in southeast Colorado are stopping vehicles to verify if they are violating quarantine orders.
CSP says that if you are stopped by someone who you do not think is a legitimate law enforcement officer, remain in your vehicle and call 911 immediately. Ask the person for their law enforcement agency identification. All officers, regardless of uniform they are wearing, will be able to provide identification.
Contact the Colorado State Patrol at *CSP or the Otero County Sheriff’s Office at 719-384-5941.
From our sister paper The Mountain Mail at www.themountainmail.com
