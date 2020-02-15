This spring, the Chaffee County Office of Housing and Department of Public Health continue their “Housing + Health” speaker series in Salida, Poncha Springs and Buena Vista. Supported by the state-funded Health Disparities Grant Program will bring national experts from around the country to share practical, creative solutions that can help to solve local housing issues.
While the “Housing + Health” series offered more technical sessions last fall, this spring the series widens the lens, addressing areas that a range of community members identified as the most important for solving the affordable housing crisis.
“We asked, and the community told us that they wanted to hear about issues that affect them every day – things like sprawl, density, affordability, conservation and land-use codes,” says Becky Gray, director of the Office of Housing. “So we looked for national experts with deep experience on these issues.”
The sessions are meant for Chaffee County homeowners, renters, builders, advocates, public officials and other concerned community members.
All sessions will be free to the public. Food and childcare will be provided, and transportation assistance is available for those who need it. A raffle for gift cards will be held at each session.
Session topics, presenters and dates:
• Feb. 26-27: Breaking out of the Housing Trap: Chuck Marohn, from nonprofit advocacy group Strong Towns, discusses how Chaffee County can curb sprawl and mitigate environmental damages caused by development.
• April 2-3: Missing Middle Housing: Drew Finke from Opticos showcases a national trend that prioritizes diverse, affordable housing in sustainable, walkable places – and how and where it could work for Chaffee.
• April 8-9: Conservation Subdivision Planning: Randall Arendt from Greener Prospects proposes an approach to subdivisions that creates larger networks of conservation lands.
• May 7-8: Permanent Affordability Strategies: A panel discussion on how to make low-income housing permanently affordable, including deed restrictions, land trusts, public ownership and more.
You can find the most up-to-date schedule and locations at the Housing Policy Advisory Committee on Facebook and at www.chaffeecounty.org/housing
