Buena Vista’s Chandler Smethers finished in a tie for 56th place out of 84 golfers in the state golf tournament last week.
Smethers shot 88 on Monday and 85 on Tuesday for 2-day total of 173 at Dos Rios Golf Club in Gunnison.
“Chandler did a good job at state,” said BVHS gold coach Scott Crites. “This was a great experience for him as a junior and hopefully he gets the opportunity to qualify and play again next year as a senior.”
The program continues to rebuild
“We look forward to next year with 16 players returning and feel it will be very competitive for the varsity positions,” Crites said.
