A standing-room only crowd spilled into the hallway at the Board of County Commissioners’ meeting Tuesday morning for a public hearing on the Sleeping Indian Mobile Home Park.
The board directed Dan Swallow, director of development services, to begin working with the property owner to determine whether the mobile homes on the park could be abated under the county’s junk or unsafe building statutes and whether the homes contain asbestos.
The board continued the public hearing until March 17, when the commissioners could discuss Swallow’s findings.
Swallow said that the county would have to contract with an outside agency to test the soil in the park, which may be contaminated by a failed septic system.
The property, as well as most of the trailers in the park, are owned by an irrevocable trust in the name of William and Kathleen Laird, the former owners of the park. The trust is managed by Darlene Dennis, the Laird’s daughter.
Assistant county attorney Chip Mortimer read a letter from Dennis’s attorney Ryan Robertson, which said that, with the exception of one home she believed could be moved off the property, Dennis intends to demolish the homes as funds become available over the course of the next 4 years.
Robertson’s letter said that Dennis had retained the services of an asbestos tester and intends to test six trailers for asbestos at the end of February.
“Assuming that asbestos is not present, then those six trailers will be demolished and removed off the site in the fall months of 2020. The same process would occur over the years 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 if necessary,” the letter said. “While the trust shares the desire of the community for the cleanup to be completed as quickly as possible, the unfortunate reality is that the trust only earns a certain amount of money per year. As it stands, the trust, once the 2020 cleanup is completed, will have no money inside of it.”
Robertson said that roughly 29 homes were on the property, and that of those, 25 would need to be demolished.
That timetable wasn’t satisfactory to the roughly 30 neighbors of the park who attended the meeting. They complained to commissioners that the park was a property-devaluing eyesore, a source of trash blown by winds, and a place that is dangerous to children.
Several gave indirect evidence of squatters, saying that they had seen vehicles come and go from the long-abandoned property.
Robert Bertram, chief of Chaffee County Fire Protection District, said that structures like the homes at Sleeping Indian presented some of the greatest dangers to firefighters.
“Vacant things, there’s a reason they’re vacant. There are various issues with them and we don’t want to send firefighters in there. If we have squatters or the risk of squatters in there, then we have to try and make that judgement of whether we go in and do anything … with no utilities, if a fire just starts, we have to assume that somebody in there is squatting, homeless, something like that. It’s been a concern for us.”
The park at 29320 CR 361 has stood vacant since 2014 after facing legal costs associated with a failed septic system.
Mortimer said that 33 homes were still on the property based on assessor’s records.
Decades before it was abandoned, the park was plagued with failures of its wastewater systems, with visibly detectable failures of the park’s northernmost wastewater system found as early as 1989 and as early as 1994 in the southernmost system.
In 2012, county commissioners required the Laird’s to address the septic system to keep it from overflowing. The cost of pumping the tanks led the Lairds to close two thirds of the park.
In 2013, a nearby homeowner sued the Lairds over contamination of their well. In 2014, the Lairds were ordered to pay more than $215,000 in damages.
