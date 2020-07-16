Ski Cooper, home of authentic skiing and snowboarding on top of the Continental Divide, has rolled back season pass pricing to 2010 numbers during the month of July only for the 2020-21 season.
“Cooper is striving to balance helping our customers, while maintaining our financial position so that we can continue to perform and navigate through these stormy waters,” said Ski Cooper president/GM Dan Torsell.
Cooper is setting the bar for customer accommodations with a $199 renewal rate for all 2019-20 season pass holders age 15-74. A renewed pass for ages 6-14 will only be $49. New customers will have rates of $249 for ages 15-74 which is a 25% drop from last year. New customers ages 6-14 will be only $99.
