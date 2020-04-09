A rollover crash Wednesday afternoon north of Buena Vista resulted in a power outage and a small grass fire.
A 2004 Chevrolet Suburban traveling south on Highway 24 drifted off the left side of the roadway and began to roll over, striking a tree and then a power pole at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from Colorado State Patrol Corporal Kris Galyean.
The downed power lines then started a grass fire that burned approximately one acre.
The Suburban was driven by 24-year-old Brandon Gray of Leadville. Gray, Katelynn Crawford, 27, also a resident of Leadville, and 5 children were transported to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center with various injuries, Galyean said.
The crash is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.