All unincorporated land within Chaffee County will be under Stage 2 fire restrictions effective Wednesday, April 8, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said in a press release issued Tuesday night. These lands include all unincorporated land in Chaffee County, with the exception of Forest Service land, BLM land as well as Buena Vista, Salida and Poncha Springs.
Stage 2 fire restrictions prohibit all open burning of any kind, including permanently constructed fire pits, slash piles and charcoal grills.
Gas grills that can be turned off with a valve are allowed.
Another exception to this restriction will be agricultural weed control where a ditch is being burned.
This will be allowed on a daily permit basis with the exception of any Red Flag Warning days which is issued by the National Weather Service. A permit can be obtained by calling the non emergency number of the Chaffee County Communications Center at 719-539-2596.
These restrictions are being enacted due to the possibility of diminished resources due to the COVID 19 state of emergency.
These restrictions will remain in place until May 31, or unless rescinded on an earlier date.
Please check with the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the city of Salida, the town of Buena Vista and the town of Poncha Springs for any restrictions within their lands or municipalities.
