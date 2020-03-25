When the Chaffee County Homeless Coalition began asking for donations last fall to support its winter shelter for men, its original goal was $15,000.
Since then, the coalition has raised about $35,000, allowing it to not only fund its men’s shelter through April, but also to help homeless women and a family stay in motel rooms.
“The community really stepped up in a generous way,” said Mike Orrill, who is on the coalition committee.
Tom Abbott, coalition committee co-chair, said they’ve been housing 18-25 homeless people every night.
While the coalition still has enough money to pay its night managers through April at the men’s shelter, which is housed in The Lighthouse, the coalition has run out of funds to continue putting women up in motels.
Abbott said they’ve been spending between $5,000 and $6,000 per month on rooms at the Mountain Motel, even at a discounted price. One family of five had been staying in one cabin, about five other women were staying in a separate cabin while other rooms were used for shorter stays.
Abbott said they had been housing 10-15 people per night at the motel.
“That was more than we were anticipating,” Orrill said, adding that last year, the shelter’s first in Salida, they only housed three or four women the entire winter.
Since the coalition ran out of money for the motel rooms, Orrill said he didn’t know where the people who were staying there went. The coalition is currently seeking donations again so they can help any women who need a place to stay.
“Ideally we’d like to find a permanent place for the shelter, but that’s a few years down the road,” Abbott said. “In the interim, we’d like to find another site (for the women) like The Lighthouse where we shelter the men.”
Abbott said they pay their night managers $100 per night, which comes out to $3,000 per month to operate the men’s shelter.
Now they’re trying to find enough money so they can continue helping women this spring.
Some donations have come in since the coalition announced it needed additional help. Orrill said around $2,500 to $3,000 would enable them to continue helping women through April.
“We’re thankful for the support we’ve received this year,” Abbott said, mentioning The Lighthouse, Mountain Motel and Caring & Sharing for their support. “When you’re in a situation where you don’t have a place to live, it can be overwhelming, and it’s hard to focus on what you need to do to get out of that situation.”
People interesting in helping can write a check to Caring & Sharing and put “winter shelter” in the memo line. Caring & Sharing is at 220 W. Fourth St. in Salida.
Donations also may be made online at gofundme.com/f/salida-colorado-overnight-winter-shelter.
From our sister paper The Mountain Mail at www.themountainmail.com
