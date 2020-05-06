Chaffee County commissioners agreed Tuesday to continue until May 12 a discussion about extending due dates for payments from Live Nation for the Seven Peaks special event permit.
Jim Reid, representative from organizer Live Nation, said his company was still considering whether it would continue the concert or cancel it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen,” Reid said. “Every day is a new day with new information. We would like to push this if possible. We don’t know what Labor Day is going to hold.”
Commissioners said they agreed on the possibility of waiting for Live Nation to decide if it would hold the festival or not, but they thought they needed input from both Sheriff John Spezze and Josh Hadley, Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services director. Both departments would need to hire help from outside the county as they have during past festivals.
“This is a challenge for us, to balance public health and economic health,” Commissioner Greg Felt said. “We want you to understand that even if there are significant improvements, we could end up in a difficult spot with the proposal of bringing an extra 10,000 people into the county that goes beyond noise and traffic. We just don’t know what things may look like.”
Commissioner Keith Baker said he had been receiving a lot of questions about the festival, and the sooner the county knew Live Nation’s decision the better.
Reid said one possibility, instead of canceling, was to move it further out, into fall.
After adjourning to executive session to receive legal advice, the commissioners returned and unanimously approved a motion for Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom, with input from local restaurants, to draft a request for variance from the state about opening dates for restaurants in Chaffee County.
Commissioners said they will review it during their 4 p.m. Thursday meeting and will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Friday to vote on it.
