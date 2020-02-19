Ten Buena Vista wrestlers are headed to Denver’s Pepsi Center to compete in the state championship tournament based on their performances at the regional tournament Feb. 14-15.
The team finished third in the tournament, scoring 193.5. John Mall was the regional champion with 216 and Centauri was right behind with 215 in the 13-team tournament.
“We had an excellent regional tourney this weekend and were able to qualify a record 10 athletes to state,” said coach Jared Todd. “It is a good mix of two seniors, two juniors, four sophomores and two freshmen.”
All of the Buena Vista qualifying wrestlers finished third or higher and two Demon wrestlers earned regional champion crowns.
Chris Hutchings won the 106-pound bracket with a fall at 3:55 over Malachi Gallegos of Del Norte.
“Chris has yet to lose a match at 106 this year and he pinned a couple of ranked opponents,” said Todd.
Micah Hertrich won the 160-pound top prize with a 15-14 decision over Zach Buhr of Centauri who has a 31-14 record. Hertrich is now at 33-2. “He had to score six points in the last 15-seconds, but found a way to win a tough match,” said Todd.
Jackson Helmke placed second at 113 to win his first trip to the state tournament.
Issac Hutchings will be making his third trip to the Pepsi Center via his third-place finish at 120.
At 126, David Arellano placed second to secure his first trip to state.
Haden Camp lost a tough semifinal match at 138, but then battled back to win two matches and place third. He has qualified for state in his freshman year.
Kaden McFee continues his improvement at 145 and placed third for a first time trip to state.
Chris DeLuca won a major decision in the semifinals to finish second at 152 for a first time trip to state.
Seth Moss battled through a hamstring injury to finish third and punch his ticket to state at 170.
Senior Jim Gabriel will return to the state tourney for the second time via his second place finish in the 182-pound division.
Wrestling gets underway in the Class 2A division at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20. All classes will wrestle at the Pepsi Center in Denver on Thursday through Saturday.
Interested fans can follow local wrestlers matches live at trackwrestling.com.
A quick link to the tournament can be found at chsaanow.com.
