Valley Fellowship Church hosted the free Curtain Call concert for the Buena Vista middle school and high school bands March 6.
The audience got a taste of how far the Symphonic Band, the High School Jazz Band and the Concert Band have progressed. They also got a sample of the upcoming Disneyland performance by the 8th through 12th-grade Concert Band.
Opening with “America the Beautiful/God Bless America,” the Concert Band performed a “John Williams: Movie Adventures” arrangement, the main theme of “The Incredibles” and “Curtain Call.” These were just some of the songs they had planned for the Disneyland trip.
“It’s really neat that we get to go on a big trip like this. The choir went to Carnegie Hall a couple years ago, and now it’s the band’s turn to do something big,” says sophomore Elena Dunn on clarinet, as well as alto sax in the Jazz Band.
And even for this concert, says band director Marti Bott, the Concert Band used the event as another opportunity to keep working on their playing and identify any continuing flaws to iron out.
“I think the growth is the quickest growth I’ve seen musically since I’ve been teaching here,” Bott says. “I’m sure it’s because they are highly motivated to do it all. They want to play well which is super exciting. Some of the music is harder than music I’ve ever given them before, and we’ve included 8th graders, so those kiddos understand the gravity of playing more challenging literature and playing with the older kids, and they are really wanting to do well, so they’ve been working their tails off.”
The students have also noticed their growth as a band amidst the excitement.
“I feel like pretty much everyone is working really hard,” Dunn says. “Going to Disneyland is a strong motivator probably. All the younger players, they’ve really stepped up and learned lots of high school-level music. It’s really cool to be able to play with them.”
Sophomore Malachi Little on bass is equally happy to see the 8th graders improve over the year and play as part of the group. He’s also excited to perform together with everyone at Disneyland, looking forward to playing pieces like “The Incredibles” and its “really fun bass part.”
“I’ve been (to Disneyland) a couple times and I’ve seen other groups perform. I never thought I’d be in one of those groups to perform there,” Little says. “I love to play music and be with the band. It’s going to be fun to spend more time with them and play music with them.”
Sophomore and percussionist Molly McMurry has also visited Disneyland before, but she is thrilled to experience it in an all new way with her bandmates. And of course, they’ll be playing for an all new set of faces in a different state. She feels the band has definitely upped its game for this trip, and not just to perform in the park.
“We get to do this thing where they take us into a recording room. They’ll give us music that we can practice for a little while, and then they’ll take the original soundtrack of the Disney music out and put the music we’re playing in and send the disc home with us. Then I can watch whatever Disney movie that we recorded but it’ll be our band playing,” McMurry says.
From all the rehearsing, the growth and the excitement for the trip, Bott has found a lot of personal motivation and additional love for her job. Her biggest concern for the trip centers on coronavirus. Apart from that, she feels everything is coming together, especially from the great support the bands have received from the community.
“It’s really inspiring to me to go to a place where everyone bands together – pardon the pun – to support a group of kids with efforts like these …These kids have become such good friends with each other in the process because they spend a lot of time together between the honor bands and these rehearsals. It’s a team and it’s a family. I can’t imagine doing anything else.”
Bott and all 38 students of the Concert Band will be off to Los Angeles, Calif. and Disneyland March 20-24.
