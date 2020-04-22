Buena Vista School District’s two new administrators were announced Tuesday in a letter from district superintendent Lisa Yates after their contracts were approved by the district board of directors at their meeting April 6.
The board approved Liz Barnaby to take over as director and assistant principal of the Grove Early School at Avery-Parsons Elementary School and Jon Ail as the new principal of Buena Vista High School.
Barnaby and Ail will succeed Lynelle and Kevin Denton, who announced in February that they would be leaving their positions at the end of the school year.
According to Yates’s letter Tuesday, Barnaby brings 13 years of experience as an educator and Ail 20 years.
