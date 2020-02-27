Sales tax returns for the town of Buena Vista were remitted from the state for the month of December, giving a complete picture of the town’s sales tax activity growth in 2019.
Returns for December rose 18.6 percent over 2018 numbers for that month, bringing in $280,346.37 compared to $242,729.60 in the year prior.
Town treasurer Michelle Stoke said that the sales tax totals for 2019 were up 15.85 percent overall from 2018. Returns in 2019 totaled $3,461,468.
Sales taxes are the main source of revenue for the town. Stoke said the total was 12.99 percent over the budgeted revenue for 2019.
While Stoke repeatedly cautioned the board of trustees last year that the town’s current rate of growth should not be expected to last forever, and that many economists are forecasting a recession in the near future.
That downturn didn’t hit in 2019, however – every month of the year showed positive gains over the previous year, and the majority of months showed double-digit improvements.
The five previous years, while positive in growth, have each had at least one month that performed less than the same month in the previous year.
In 2019, March grew the least at 3.8 percent, followed by January at 6.84 percent and May at 7.95 percent.
On the other end of the spectrum, the late summer and tourism shoulder season saw the greatest growth. August grew the most at 26.1 percent, followed by November at 21.3 percent and September at 20.9 percent.
August was the only month between 2017 and 2018 that saw a decrease in its sales tax revenues, and saw the greater decline of 2 months between 2016 and 2017 that reported negative growth. These declines followed a spike of 26.9 percent between 2015 and 2016 in August.
November has grown consistently, albeit relatively slowly, over the past few years, with the notable exception of a 30.2 percent spike between 2014 and 2015.
September was growing at a similar rate until 2018. Having acquired two festivals, Seven Peaks and 14erFest, the favorite month of the year for leaf-peepers was the fourth fastest growing month between 2017 and 2018 at 13.6 percent.
Overall, July brought in the most in a single month in 2019, as was the case in 2018, with $400,771.57 in reported receipts. August followed closely, bringing in $395,503. September brought in the third most with $370,893 reported receipts.
As has consistently been the case going back to at least 2013, February brought in the least sales tax revenue at $191,966.92.
The second month of the year grew by 13.5 percent from 2018 to 2019. Between 2016 and 2017, February grew, just barely, by 1.7 percent.
January brought in the second least in revenue with $202,767.66, followed by March with returns of $225,926.77.
As a point of reference, July 2013, the highest-returning month of that year, reported $233,459 in sales tax revenue.
Compared to 2013 returns, September has grown most overall, having nearly doubled its returns over 7 years at 99.2 percent.
August follows in that metric at 88.8 percent, then October at 81.3 percent.
May has grown the least overall since 2013 at 57.7 percent, followed by January at 59.9 percent and March at 63.9 percent.
