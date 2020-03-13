Sangre de Cristo Electric Association will close its business office lobby and its community room to the public beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, March 13. The closure will be in effect until further notice. T
he closure to the public of the lobby and community room is hoped to reduce exposure to and the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The public is asked to please call 719-395-2412 or toll-free 1-844-395-2412, email info@myelectric.coop or visit SDCEA’s website, myelectric.coop instead of coming in to the office.
Employees will continue to work at the electric cooperative’s business office 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and will assist consumers who wish to conduct business over the phone or online. Crews will be also in the field conducting business as usual.
“Because the health and safety of our community is paramount, we are taking these unprecedented steps to help slow the spread of the Coronavirus. It is also critical for us to be able to stand up crews of healthy lineworkers when electricity is at is most urgent need - such as at this time, when the health of the general public is threatened,” SDCEA’s CEO Paul Erickson said.
