Bobby Woelz, director of the Saguache County Office of Emergency Management, said his department is following orders issued by the state of Colorado and increasing its COVID-19 orders.
“Saguache County Public Health Department is prohibiting all events of 10 people or more,” Woelz said. “Events with fewer than 10 people are required to take social distancing steps to mitigate the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus.
“The order is to close all short-term lodging including motels, short-term rentals (30 days or less), bed and breakfast establishments, lodges and retreats.
“No dine-in at restaurants and bars. Only delivery, takeout and drive through is allowed.
“The order also calls to close all schools, day care centers, child care centers, home child care centers, community recreational centers, libraries and all nonessential retail establishments.”
Visit saguachecounty.net for a copy of the latest public health orders.
