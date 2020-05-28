The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association is proud to announce Sage McGinnis of Buena Vista as the recipient of the 2020 Brett Beasley Memorial Scholarship, GARNA announced in a press release.
McGinnis was selected for this award through her community service, passion for the outdoors and dedication to stewardship through her volunteer work restoring forest health and conservation.
She will be entering Chadron State College in the fall to pursue a degree in Natural Resources.
The scholarship review committee felt that Sage’s application held much Beas-appeal.
McGinnis’ award marks the first granting of the Brett Beasley Memorial Scholarship.
Open to Chaffee County residents entering their first year of higher education learning, the scholarship commemorates US Forest Service – Salida Ranger District employee and GARNA partner and friend Brett Beasley, who passed in January of 2017.
One of Brett’s core values, as a steward of public lands, was to provide for a diversity of high-quality education and volunteer experiences in the Upper Arkansas Valley.
To donate to the Brett Beasley Memorial Scholarship, go to GARNA.org and click the donate button, choosing the Brett Beasley Memorial Scholarship when asked where to direct the donation.
Contact GARNA at info@garna.org or 719-539-5106.
