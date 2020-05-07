As a part of Giving Tuesday, the Rotary Club of Salida announced in a press release that it will donate to local nonprofit organizations to support relief from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chaffee County Community Foundation Emergency Response Fund will receive $2,500, The Grainery food bank will receive $2,000, Salida Community Center will receive $2,000, and Salida’s Caring and Sharing will receive $1,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.