Salida kids will rock out at the ninth annual Rok Skool Winter Showcase from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
The 3-hour show will feature 35 performers between the ages of 9 and 18 in five groups.
The performers are divided into skill-based ensembles, including Rookie, Junior Varsity, Varsity, Ladies and Collegiate. The group sizes can range anywhere from a duo to a 12-piece group.
Since August, the performers have attended weekly 1½-hour rehearsals.
The ensemble levels are based primarily on personal growth and space availability. There are female performers outside the ladies group, but that group is entirely female.
The kids chose all of the songs they are performing. The show will feature both covers and original songs. Some of the artists covered include Black Sabbath, Sugarhill Gang and Greta Van Fleet.
Trevor “Bones” Davis, director of Rok Skool, said the program attempts to instill discipline, accountability, self-confidence and necessary social skills in its students.
“People can definitely expect to be impressed,” Davis said. “Everyone is actually impressive. They’re not just cute kids playing on stage. They worked really hard to have a polished performance and a great stage presence.”
Tickets are available at the SteamPlant for $15 for adults and $5 for students.
Anyone interested in enrolling in future Rok Skool sessions can email Davis at bonesdrums@gmail.com.
