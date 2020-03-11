Riverside Stories at the Surf Hotel serves some food for thought in this month’s film festival Original Thinkers Thursday, March 12.
A new film festival out of Telluride, Original Thinkers looks at some of the major issues in this day and age through the mix of film, speakers, art and performance.
According to the festival’s website, “Original Thinkers offers context and clarity for its audience by looking closely at the intersection between story and ideas.
Each highly-curated show features riveting speakers, unforgettable films, mind-expanding art and performance providing a multi-dimensional look at these individual big ideas.”
The festival will include four films, ranging from 17 to 39 minutes.
Oscar nominee “St. Louis Superman” tells the story a rapper and activist who, spurred by the fatal shooting of an African-American, runs for electoral office.
The short “Turning Tables” shows how Canadian Joshua DePerry – DJ Classic Roots – combines indigenous music with contemporary techno beats.
“My Father’s House” focuses on an old church in Aurora, closed down and then reopened as a multifaith and multicultural center for refugees.
Oscar winner “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)” will also be featured at the festival, showing the story of young, disadvantaged Afghan girls learning not only to read and write but also skateboard in war-torn Kabul.
“What makes this one so unique is we’re actually going to have the festival founder, David Holbrooke, here talking about the films as well as the main characters from ‘My Father’s House’ which is one of the short films,” says Zach Mahone, Surf Hotel marketing director.
“The executive director and main character are going to come up from Denver, and we’re going to have a discussion after the film with the main character and executive director about the film and the experience,” he said.
While looking for different film festivals to include in Riverside Stories, Mahone came across this new festival and took a liking to the sophisticated, thought-provoking subject matter it could bring to the community.
“It’s going to be a lot more intellectual, thought provoking. There’s going to be an actual dialogue. We’re excited to host the film subjects and the festival director to give a real hands-on experience at the Riverside Stories,” Mahone says. “We encourage people to come and participate in the dialogue.”
The Riverside Stories series is presented by South Main Arts and Parks Trust, a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing arts, culture and recreational events to Buena Vista. All proceeds will benefit this organization.
The film fest takes place in the Surf Hotel’s Ivy Ballroom at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be bought in advance at www.ivyballroom.com/upcoming-events/original-thinkers.
