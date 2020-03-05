Chaffee County Republican Central Committee will meet in caucus at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 7, at Darren Patterson Christian Academy, 378 San Juan Ave. in Buena Vista.
Precinct caucuses are meetings of registered electors within a precinct who are members of a major political party.
The purpose of precinct caucuses is to elect precinct committee persons and delegates, bring new people into the county committee and bring forth resolutions that establish the state party platform.
Caucuses and assemblies are the basic grass roots of party activism and are held every 2 years.
At the county assembly candidates are nominated to run for county commissioner and to be delegates to the state convention. Chaffee County’s Republican Assembly is at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 21, at Salida Middle School.
Eligibility to vote in a political party’s precinct caucus is based on:
- Resident of the precinct for at least 22 days
- Registered to vote no later than 22 days before the caucus
- Affiliated with the party holding the caucus for at least 22 days before the caucus.
Caucuses are open to the public.
