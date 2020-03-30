The Colorado Division of Insurance is taking action to protect insurance consumers and reduce insurance delays for restaurants and workers during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
The directives will allow people to keep their insurance and should also help restaurants and their employees.
“The more we can free up the market and allow people to safely earn a living during this critical time, the better,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a press release.
To protect workers who do not typically deliver food and their vehicles, the division’s emergency regulation removes restrictions on two different types of auto insurance for the duration of Public Health Order 20-22.
For restaurants that already have commercial automobile policies for drivers, the regulation allows those policies to cover new, unnamed drivers that will be put into delivery service during the COVID-19 emergency.
If a restaurant does not have a commercial policy, the regulation allows employees to use their own personal auto insurance for their vehicle. The regulation removes the restriction for the restaurant employee’s personal insurance that would usually prevent commercial activity.
Health insurance companies are directed to give employers options such as extending grace periods, deferring premium payments, accepting partial payments or placing a moratorium on canceling coverage due to nonpayment. Such options will allow coverage to continue and allow employers to focus on their businesses.
From our sister paper The Mountain Mail at www.themountainmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.