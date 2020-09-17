Heavy July rains washed out parts of the Rainbow Trail, which was then closed to wheeled traffic.
The U.S. Forest Service, San Isabel National Forest, Salida Ranger District, announced Thursday it has reopened a section between roads 101 (Bear Creek) and 108 (Methodist Mountain) to all uses.
The section was closed July 30 by USFS Forest Supervisor Diane M. Trujillo.
A USFS trail crew worked to safely reopen the popular trail by rebuilding the creek crossing.
The section of trail is within the Decker Fire burn area and crew leader Dani Cook said, “A rainstorm could shut it down again.”
Cook encourages traffic to help compact the soil and prevent sloughing and overgrowth.
Motorized access to the trail from Bear Creek road is restricted to single-track vehicles and overnight camping within the Decker Fire burn area remains prohibited.
Another section of the Rainbow Trail west of road 108 (Methodist Mountain) to road 124 (Sand Gulch) is under construction and trail users are being asked to avoid that section while a mini- excavator will be working, Mondays through Thursdays, until Oct. 22.
