Rafters from the local women’s masters, U19 and U23 team smile for a photo by the Arkansas River. All three teams qualified for the world championships this summer in China. Members of the team include, front row from left, Jade Barron, Cari Beasley, Sam Barron and Claire Carlson; back row, from left, Lori Cassidy, Chris Smejkal, Hannah Bradbury, Kali Carlson, Julie Sutton, Bari Beasley, Kat Harmon and Jamie Sanchez.