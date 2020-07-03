Quilts of Valor.Joey Santiago

Joey Santiago, right, holds his new quilt with Lynn Dryzmala.

 Andrea Newell

On June 22, veteran Joey Santiago of the Eddyline Brewery was presented his own quilt from Quilts of Valor.

Santiago served in the Air Force for 12 years.

The quilt, made by Lynn Dryzmala and quilted by Beth Kendall from Lake City, was given to Santiago as a surprise by Dryzmala.

“It’s amazing,” said a pleasantly-surprised Santiago, “it’s beautiful.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.