On June 22, veteran Joey Santiago of the Eddyline Brewery was presented his own quilt from Quilts of Valor.
Santiago served in the Air Force for 12 years.
The quilt, made by Lynn Dryzmala and quilted by Beth Kendall from Lake City, was given to Santiago as a surprise by Dryzmala.
“It’s amazing,” said a pleasantly-surprised Santiago, “it’s beautiful.”
