Chaffee County Commissioners will host a public hearing over the question of whether to renew the 1041 permit for Nestlé Waters North America on Oct. 20 at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
The hearing will be continued to 9 a.m. on Oct. 22 to give interested parties additional time to comment.
Commissioners voted unanimously earlier this month to hold the hearing at the fairgrounds to allow for adequate social distancing.
The meeting will also be broadcast through Zoom.
Nestlé’s 1041 application was first approved by the County Commission in 2009, allowing the company to develop a spring water source, transmission pipeline and truck loading facility to pump water in the area of Ruby Mountain that would be trucked to a facility in Denver and used for the bottled water sold by Nestlé under the Arrowhead Water brand.
