The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed 29 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Colorado, based on overnight test results reported through 3 p.m. Monday.
That brings the total number of positive cases to date to 160, a press release reported.
The state can confirm completed test results on about 1,216 people by the state lab since testing started Feb. 28. Private labs are required to report positive test results to the state but are not required to report negative test results, so CDPHE is not reporting total testing numbers for the state.
All presumptive positive cases are now considered positive. Originally presumptive positive cases were forwarded to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation, but CDC is no longer performing confirmatory testing.
From our sister paper The Mountain Mail at www.themountainmail.com
