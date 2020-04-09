Chaffee County Public Health launched a Google form for reporting business or individual non-compliance with public health orders Wednesday, which was accessible via the COVID-19 Chaffee County Facebook Page briefly.
During her daily update via Facebook Wednesday, Chaffee County Public Health director and COVID-19 Incident Command Andrea Carlstrom encouraged residents to use that format rather than calling, emailing or posting comments and concerns on the COVID-19 Chaffee County Facebook page.
The Google form was a way for the department to streamline reports so that they can be looked into in a timely manner, Carlstrom said.
A backlash of comments regarding the introduction of the form, questioning the constitutionality of the form and making comparisons to Nazism were left on the Facebook link to the reporting form on the COVID-19 Chaffee County page.
The link and comments were subsequently removed from Facebook.
The language of the Chaffee County Public Health Business and Quarantine Noncompliance reporting form asked for the name of the business or resident not in compliance, their address, the section of the public health order the reporter witnessed being violated, the date the violation occurred, any details, the reporter’s name, email and phone number (to remain anonymous, but for follow up purposes).
Carlstrom responded to the strong public reaction to the form with a Facebook post:
“CCPH has heard loud and clear from those on social media that the Business and Quarantine Noncompliance Reporting Tool that was recently launched has not been well-received.
“Many counties are using this tool to curb shaming and blaming on social media, to streamline the reporting of instances in which people are not following the order, and to have a central database for appropriate follow-up.
“We have pulled the reporting tool from Facebook and will be doing so in the near future from our website and other channels until further notice.
“COVID-19 has challenged all of us. We are all feeling uncertainty, anxiety, frustration and even anger.
“Your friends at CCPH are doing everything we can to ensure the safety and health of our community.
“Please remember – we are your friends, neighbors, colleagues and partners in this unparalleled chapter of history.
“We will only get through this successfully together, as a team,” she said.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze, whose department would be investigating county violations of the public health order, said he had no comment regarding the form.
From our sister paper The Mountain Mail at www.themountainmail.com
