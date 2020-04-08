In a Chaffee County Public Health daily update about COVID-19, Andrea Carlstrom, CCPH director and Incident Command for COVID-19, presented a summary of a new modeling report from Colorado School of Public Health: “Projections of the COVID-19 epidemic in Colorado under different social distancing scenarios.”
The report summary states:
- Social distancing measures implemented in mid-March appear to be slowing the growth of the COVID-19 outbreak in Colorado.
- Due to lags in the data, we anticipate being able to estimate the impact of the state-wide stay at home order implemented March 26 in the coming week.
- The short- and long-term trajectory of COVID-19 in Colorado, including the number of deaths and whether hospital capacity is exceeded, depends, in part, on how well we can reduce the contact rate between infectious and susceptible people.
- High levels of social distancing, sustained throughout April, can not only flatten the curve but bend the curve such that we will see a decline in cases and hospitalizations such that hospital capacity is not exceeded.
- A key question in the days ahead is how phase 2 social distancing (implemented March 26) is actually impacting contact rates and ultimately, the accumulation of cases in Colorado.
In a press release, Carlstrom stated, “Though the month of April is a critical month in determining how much COVID-19 will affect Chaffee County and the state of Colorado, we believe that the early, proactive measures taken by Chaffee County residents and businesses are helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 within our community.”
Carlstrom asked that residents continue to take the situation seriously and follow all recommended guidelines and health orders.
She asked that people limit shopping to necessary trips, no more than once a week and try to shop during off hours.
If the parking lot is crowded it’s a good time to go home and come back later, she said.
Carlstrom said as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to study the effects of the novel coronavirus across the nation they have found one of four people affected with COVID-19 are asymptomatic.
CDC recommendations now include wearing a cloth face covering when in public as a safeguard to inadvertently spreading the virus by an asymptomatic person.
The statewide mask campaign offers many do-it-yourself options to make masks she said.
Locally groups have been making cloth masks which will be made available to those who need them.
“I want to thank all of you who have gotten creative and have made a little fun out of a very serious situation to get masks out to our community,” Carlstrom said.
“There are several efforts underway to get the cloth face masks out. We have heard of at least one mask drive happening this week, if they’re able to generate the supply that they’re hoping for. In addition to that public health is looking at a mask drive later on in the week as well,” she said.
To view the Colorado School of Public Health COVID-19 modeling report visit wp-cpr.s3.amazonaws.com/uploads/2020/04/COVIDModelingReport_2020.04.06.pdf
From our sister paper The Mountain Mail at www.themountainmmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.