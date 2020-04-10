Chaffee County Public Health reported Friday the fourth death in the county due to COVID-19, the third such death associated with Columbine Manor Care Center.
The care center is one of 54 residential non-hospital facilities in the state experiencing an outbreak of the virus.
As of Friday, 26 cases of COVID-19 have been detected at Columbine. This includes 14 living residents, three deaths and nine staff.
A Chaffee County Public Health situation report stated, “We recognize that the community is rightfully concerned about this outbreak. We are in daily communication with Columbine Manor leadership to ensure that they are following all recommended guidelines for controlling an outbreak of this magnitude. Columbine is testing all staff for COVID-19 even if they are not symptomatic and are testing all residents.
Thus far 66 residents have been tested. A total of 17 residents have tested positive, 10 have tested negative and 39 results are still pending.
A total of 19 total associates have been tested. Of those, nine have tested positive, nine have tested negative and one result is still pending.
