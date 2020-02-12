County clerks across the state of Colorado will be mailing out ballot packets for the March 3 presidential primary beginning today. Clerks have until this Friday to mail ballots to registered voters.
In 2019, Gov. Jared Polis and Sec. Jena Griswold announced March 3, as the new date for Colorado’s presidential primary.
“Today kicks off Colorado’s first presidential primary in 20 years, and the state’s first presidential primary ever in which unaffiliated voters can participate,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.
Registered Republican and Democratic voters will receive the ballot of their party. Unaffiliated voters will receive both party’s ballots, unless they chose a party before the Feb. 3 deadline, but are only to vote and send back one. Voters who do not receive a ballot by Feb. 19 should contact their county clerk.
Voters will also have the opportunity to vote in person beginning on Feb. 24 and continuing through election day, 7 p.m., March 3. Colorado also offers same-day voter registration, allowing eligible Coloradans to register and vote on election day.
Colorado is one of 14 states holding primaries on Super Tuesday, meaning Coloradans will have a significant role in deciding who will run for president in the general election on Nov. 3.
This is also the first year that 17 year-olds will be able to participate in Colorado’s two primaries, the presidential and the state primary taking place June 30th, provided they turn 18 by the general election on Nov. 3. Colorado is one of just 17 states that allow this added level of accessibility.
In 2016, Colorado voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 107, which restored primary elections in Colorado in presidential election years. The state was previously using the caucus system.
For more information on Colorado’s presidential primary and all upcoming elections, please visit www.sos.state.co.us. Coloradans can update and verify voter registration, register to vote online, or find their Voting Services Polling Center at www.GoVoteColorado.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.