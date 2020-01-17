Treacherous conditions and multi-car crashes have closed U.S. 285 Poncha Pass from mile marker 105 to mile marker 130.
Colorado State Patrol public information officer Sargeant Blake White said there were two multi-vehicle crashes along the highway. He said there was a 10-12 car crash at mile marker 111 and a separate three-car crash at mile marker 112. CSP got the call at 1:58 p.m., he said.
White said the crashes resulted in property damage, but as of 4 p.m. no injuries had been reported.
Lisa Schwantes with the Colorado Department of Transportation said they closed the highway for two reasons. First, she said the “blizzard-like” conditions were “treacherous” and also resulted in low visibility. The second reason was because of the multi-vehicle crash that took place along the highway.
Schwantes said they didn’t know when the highway will reopen, but encouraged people to check COTrip.org for updates.
