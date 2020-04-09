Buena Vista, CO (81211)

Today

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming WNW and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming WNW and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%.