Buena Vista Police “are looking at specific individuals” in a string of recent cases of vandalism in town, BVPD chief Jimmy Tidwell said.
The issue of vandalism, frequently in BV’s public restrooms, comes and goes. After a stretch of a few months seeing no activity, the town saw damage to the public restrooms at the Optimist Splash Park on East Main Street severe enough the close the facility temporarily.
A wooden stall at the Buena Vista River Park used to provide privacy to river users changing in and out of their wetsuits was also heavily damaged recently.
“We’ve seen door handles damaged, stuff inside damaged, things ripped off the walls, toilet paper and other material crammed into the toilets, some markings on the walls, things like that,” said town administrator Phillip Puckett. “That has happened in the past. We had a nice long run of it not happening over the course of several months.”
When it does happen, the vandalism is “very frustrating, because having public restrooms is something that has a lot of demand,” Puckett said. “We’re trying to balance keeping them open with trying to counteract damage.”
With Buena Vista’s small police force, two, sometimes only one officer is on patrol at one time, and they are frequently occupied with more serious offenses. While the town is looking into installing cameras at strategic locations and BVPD is reorganizing its patrol to emphasize some of the areas that are frequently targeted for vandalism, “we can’t have cameras everywhere in our town,” he said.
“We’d like to start getting the message out that if you see something, say something. It’s very hard for the police to catch people in the act … so if the community is more aware that this stuff is happening, and are more willing to call things in to the police department when they see something that doesn’t look right, that will increase our chances of being able to deal with these things directly,” Puckett said.
The damage to the changing rooms “is pretty disturbing for a number of reasons, but one of them is that a lot of volunteers put efforts into that, and it’s a great addition to our river park and, like a lot of things in this town, a great contribution from volunteers.”
Earl Richmond, who led the group of about 12 volunteers that built the changing station over 3 days last year, said that “it’s hard when you put a lot of work into something to see it get destroyed.”
Volunteers are already planning on rebuilding the structure, Richmond said.
“This is something that the community can help with together,” Puckett said. “If you see something, call it in to the police department. That would be a tremendous help.”
