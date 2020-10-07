The Buena Vista school district is working with the town on plans for the annual Halloween Parade down East Main Street later this month.
“We are planning with Public Health and the town of BV for a Halloween Parade,” said district superintendent Lisa Yates. “We will include ways for families to watch socially distanced.”
Yates said that BV schools will not be having the typical classroom parties with family participation, but the customary parade by Avery-Parsons Elementary School students “we believe is a low risk activity that allows students to wear their costumes.”
In the weekly update to school district families, Yates said, “To date, we plan on a child-only costume celebration at preschool on Thursday, Oct. 29 and a distanced parade with families on (Friday) Oct. 30 at elementary. There will not be the typical parties, but look forward to the traditional costume parade down Main Street with slight modifications.”
“Our teams are working through logistics on that. It seems like those would be able to happen,” town administrator Phillip Puckett said.
Seeking to minimize the spread of COVID during the holiday season, Chaffee County Public Health released Halloween guidelines at the start of the month asking county residents to avoid “high-risk activities” like traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children, indoor haunted houses or crowded costume parties, hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not from your household, fall festivals outside Chaffee County, and alcohol or drug consumption.
