This photo was identified first by Linda Swanson, as she grew up across the street from the building which was at 212 N. Colorado Ave.
Tom Crocombe gave me a lot of information about Patton Lumber & Supply Co. He remembered going there with his dad to get supplies.
I also had a story from Marion Patton, son of the Pattons. He sent me many details about the business and his parents.
Some stories about people coming at night or on Sunday and because they lived next door, asking to get a pound of nails or a board and his dad went and took care of them.
His mom waited on customers and went over to help when it was busy. He had memories of playing in the stackyard and him having to feed the chickens. His sister, Sharyl, had to feed them too and gather eggs.
He had to help unload lumber and load it for delivery to cabins in the mountains. The heavy bags of cement and roofing shingles they moved, built muscles.
He said the property took up a good half block. He remembers mixing paint, a dry powder that was mixed with solvent.
One of the buildings on the property was probably an old stable and behind it was a room where they cut glass for windows.
Another building had feed sacks in it until his dad decided to store finished plywood in it. The big lumber shed they built later on was two stories tall.
They had three barrels with linseed oil, mineral spirits and turpentine on stands with spigots. These solvents were sold to the customer in his own bottle, often a whiskey bottle.
One of the old buildings had been a tin blacksmith shop and still had the old forge in it.
The neighborhood kids, including Bill Crymble and John Bertschy, with Marion as the instigator had a lot of fun climbing and playing on the lumber and the sheds.
Linda Swanson, the token girl, was afraid of chickens so when the boys hid in the chicken house they knew she wouldn’t find them.
This is the original lumber yard at 212 N. Colorado Ave. It was purchased by Charlie and Marianne Patton in 1948 or 1951. They bought it from a Stansfeld who had purchased it from Irving Avery’s uncle.
The Averys lived in the house on the right in the photo. This house burned down.
The front of the original building in this photo is still part of the present lumber yard. Patton ran it and had a house to the left of the office on the property.
Patton had the business for over 20 years; Ernie Morgan Sr. worked for them for 18 years.
Patton Lumber & Supply Co. would cut the board the length you wanted and you only had to pay for what you got.
That left lots of scraps lying around. They built the new lumber yard and built themselves a new house across the street at 201 N. Colorado Ave. in 1960.
The Pattons sold the business to Independent Lumber when they retired. For a while it was BMC Lumber.
It was then sold to Summit Lumber and finally Boise Cascade Lumber. Alpine Lumber is the present owner.
