The short blast of a police siren signaled the start of the Buena Vista High School seniors parading from East Main Street in front of Avery-Parsons Elementary School, all the way to historic Comanche Drive-In Theater west of town for a BV-unique graduation ceremony.
Dozens of cars decorated with balloons, paint, posters and/or banners drove past cheering and whistling spectators with graduating seniors and their friends and families.
Several seniors stood through sun roofs to give the crowds a good look at them. The triumphant tune of Queen’s “We Are the Champions” played from a couple of the cars.
The seniors made a fantastic arrival at the drive-in, said Comanche co-owner John Groy, and everyone seemed very impressed with being able to hold a great graduation ceremony.
“We had one glitch that put us about an hour behind, but other than that it went very smoothly,” Groy said. “I’m so proud to be part of it for one thing. I’m also very happy we were able to have the students be able to receive a diploma as opposed to being mailed and not having a ceremony whatsoever. I think it was super for that reason.”
While this hasn’t been the only drive-in theater to host a graduation ceremony this year, there are only so many others that could have done the same.
Currently, there are about 330 drive-in theaters still operating in the U.S., eight of those in Colorado. With the wide-open space and a screen for projecting images, the drive-in theaters made for an ideal alternative location for social distancing graduation ceremonies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though the graduation ceremony was private, the parade was enjoyed by the public.
Though part-time residents, Trent Carlyle and his family stumbled upon the parade and liked the idea of it, especially the recognition the seniors were given.
“It’s kind of a new graduation ceremony. It’s kind of fun to watch,” Carlyle said. “You just happen to be there, and you get to be a part of it even if you’re just walking down the street. Pretty cool.”
Six-year-old Rosalie Carlyle also thought the graduation parade was cool. “I like it,” she said.
With the way the school year ended, local Sarah Case was excited to see something special done for the seniors.
“I’m really glad that the drive-in was able to do this for them so that they’re able to do a little bit of an actual ceremony,” she said.
On the parade, she suggested “we do this every year because it’s kind of fun … Show ‘em all off and let everybody see.”
Buena Vista resident Mary Johnson said in a letter to the editor, “It was gracious the theater opened to share it for this great, historical and unique ‘Class With the Mask’ 2020.
“Please, let’s make this a yearly event. I’ll help!” she offered.
