Envision Chaffee County is hosting a resident and visitor survey to identify perceptions about outdoor recreation in Chaffee County.
Go to http://bit.ly/CRS-2020 to take the 10-minute, online survey.
Responses will help inform planning priorities that manage growing recreation use through the Recreation in Balance program led by Envision, the U.S. Forest Service Salida Ranger District and the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association.
The mission of the program is to maintain healthy public lands, quality experiences and the economic benefits of tourism as the county grows.
The survey is available until Sept. 18. Visit envisionchaffeecounty.org for more information about the Envision Recreation in Balance program.
